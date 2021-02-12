Samsung Galaxy A52 4G Expected To Debut Last Week Of March: Specifications, Price Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors of the Samsung Galaxy A52 have been circulating for several days. We already know that the successor of the Galaxy A51 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. Now, a leak has revealed the price and features of the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G have been revealed by a Twitter user 'CEO of Chun Corp'.

According to the info, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be priced starting VND 9,300,000 (around Rs. 29,000). As far as launch is concerned, the phone is expected to launch in the last week of March 2021 in Vietnam. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G Expected Specifications

In terms of features, the Galaxy A52 4G is said to come with an identical design to its predecessor. As per the tweet, the handset will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. He has also mentioned that the phone will not support a 90Hz refresh rate. So, it is believed to come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset is also listed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC which will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It will run Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.0 custom skin on top. For optics, the Galaxy A52 is said to get quad-cameras comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary lens, and a pair of 5MP sensors. Upfront, there will be a 32MP sensor for selfies and videos.

For battery, the handset is said to get its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. He has also claimed that the Reno5 4G will be the main competitor of the Galaxy A52 4G. Lastly, the phone is listed to come in Blue, Lavender, Black, and White color options. Moreover, the 4G model of the Galaxy A52 has already received the BIS certification, hinting at an imminent India launch.

On the other hand, he has also shared that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. However, other features of the 5G model can be expected similar to the 4G variant.

Best Mobiles in India