Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Appears On Geekbench: Expected Features, Launch Date News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is a much-awaited Galaxy A smartphone. The upcoming 5G phone is expected to ship with an inexpensive price tag. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G made a pit stop at the Geekbench listing, revealing key information. For one, the phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G On Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was spotted on the benchmarking platform with the model number SM-A526B and syncs to be the successor to the Galaxy A51 5G, another popular smartphone. The Geekbench listing reveals the phone will run Android 11 and includes 6GB RAM. The phone has scored 298 points in single-core and 1,001 points in multi-core categories.

According to GSMArena, the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G scored around 700 and 1,800 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Reports also point that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chip paired with 6GB RAM.

Reports also talk about the camera setup, which is said to be a 64MP quad-camera module. Also, reports suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a macro shooter instead of a zooming lens.

Samsung A52 5G Spotted On Geekbench.

•Android 11 👍

•6GB Ram

•Snapdragon 750G https://t.co/y3wlzCB7VX pic.twitter.com/M3XImScplX — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 10, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: What To Expect

Looking back, Samsung trademarked the Galaxy A52 5G back in January. In an attempt to toughen the competition in the mid-range segment, the South Korean company is reportedly bringing in wireless charging and optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

For now, there's not much information, including the launch regarding the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. The Geekbench scores reveal a higher performance when compared to its predecessor. Plus, the 64MP camera also comes as an upgrade to the 48MP sensor found on the Galaxy A51 5G.

But these are mere speculations. The performance score could be a pre-production model and the actual performance of the launched smartphone will largely vary. Since the smartphone has already made its way to the Geekbench platform, we can expect a launch pretty soon. For all we know, this could be the smartphone from Samsung next year.

Best Mobiles in India