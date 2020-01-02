Samsung Trademarks Upcoming Galaxy A Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones have been receiving a good reception from both users and industry experts since their launch in early 2019. Recently, it was revealed that the company is prepping to launch the next-generation models in these series. Already, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 have been announced as the first revamped models.

While these new smartphones are likely to go on sale from this month, a tipster has taken to Twitter to reveal the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones. The tipster reveals a list of new Galaxy A series smartphones trademarks and hints that these devices could be unveiled later this year. Notably, the trademark has been filed with a South Korean patent and law firm.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones

The trademark filings hint at the model names Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82, and Galaxy A92. Notably, we have already come across trademarks for Galaxy A11 to Galaxy A91 and these were slated for 2020 launch.

Going by the previous reports, the Galaxy A series smartphones trademarked earlier are likely to be upgraded versions that might see the light of the day in the first half of 2019. We are yet to see if there will be another set of smartphones with the suffix 's' added to their model name such as Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, etc.

Having said that these previously trademarked phones are likely to be launched this year, we can expect the newly trademarked ones to see the light of the year in 2021. Given that we are just at the starting of this year, we have a long time to go and it is too early to speculate about these new models in the Galaxy A series right now.

