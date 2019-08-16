Select Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones To Feature 108MP Camera Sensor In 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been launching many smartphones in the Galaxy A series and these devices are gaining traction. In this series, the company has been bringing camera improvements by launching triple and quad camera modules. Now, it looks like Samsung is going to bring major camera improvements to the Galaxy A series phones next year.

Word is that Samsung could be in plans to launch as many as eight smartphones in the Galaxy A series with a minimum of three camera sensors. Some devices are expected to feature quad cameras at the rear. This information comes from a Twitter-based tipster Shubhanshu Ambhore and goes in line with the launch of Samsung's latest 108MP camera sensor.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones

A few weeks back, it was revealed that Samsung has filed for nine new trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). It is believed that these nine devices belong to the Galaxy A series and will be launched in 2020.

Now, the tipster has revealed that the Galaxy A91 will be the advanced offering with the Samsung's latest ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor promising 27MP images. The company is also in plans to launch phones with the 64MP camera sensor with up to 2x optical zoom, 3D ToF sensors, wide-angle lens and depth sensors.

Here are some key camera specs of Samsung Galaxy A series of 2020. pic.twitter.com/c7YifHcNUX — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 15, 2019

Furthermore, the tipster also reveals that Samsung will launch Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. The Galaxy A91 is believed to be the premium offering with a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom and a ToF lens. The Galaxy A81 is believed to be launched with a 64MP primary sensor and three others.

The Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A61 are believed to feature 48MP primary sensors and three other sensors while the Galaxy A41 is believed to feature triple rear cameras with a 24MP sensor. The Galaxy A51 is believed to be a mid-range model with quad-cameras with a 32MP primary sensor. And, the affordable Galaxy A21 and Galaxy A31 might feature tripe cameras at the rear.

What We Expect

Given that the launch could happen in 2020, we can expect further details to hit the web in the coming weeks or months. Moreover, an official confirmation is awaited as not all the trademarked devices see the light of the day.

