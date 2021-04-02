Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets BIS Certification; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52 in the country last month alongside the Galaxy A72. At that time, the 5G model of the Galaxy A52 did not arrive in India. Now, it seems the company is all set to bring the Galaxy A52 5G in the country as the phone has received BIS certification.

The handset with model number SM-A526B/DS is listed at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which was first spotted by 91mobiles. The listing has not shared any key details except for an imminent launch. However, we already know the specs of the Galaxy A52 5G as it is already up for sale in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Features

The Galaxy A52 5G has a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED screen with an Infinity-O punch-hole design. The handset also supports a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card. On the software front, the A52 5G runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Further, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For optics, the handset has a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary camera with OIS support, an 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, the smartphone comes with a 32MP camera for selfies and videos. Moreover, the Galaxy A52 5G is also IP67 certified for dust and water resistance. Other aspects of the Galaxy A52 5G include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A52 5G price starts in Europe at 429 Euro which roughly translates to Rs. 37,000 in Indian currency. Considering the international market price, we can expect the phone will come with an almost similar price tag in the country. As far as the launch is concerned, Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date of the device.

However, it is expected to arrive by this month. On the other hand, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 is selling in India starting at Rs. 26,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model.

Best Mobiles in India