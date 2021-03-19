Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India Price Announced; Discounts, Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung announced the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72 at the global Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17. Now, the price details of the handsets have officially been announced for the Indian market. However, the 5G model of the A52 is not coming to India. In terms of features, both the Galaxy A52 and the A72 come with power-packed features including the Snapdragon 720G SoC, 64MP quad cameras, official IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price has been set in India at Rs. 26,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 price starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end model of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs at Rs. 37,999. Both phones will be available for purchase in the country starting today in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White color options.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Offers

Launch offers for the Galaxy A52 include a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions, in contrast, you can get a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 for the Galaxy A72. There is another cashback of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 1500 on the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 respectively on EMI transactions via Zest Money. Besides, both phones can be purchased via no-cost EMI offers with zero down payment.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Features

Running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, the Galaxy A52 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that also supports additional expansion via a microSD card.

For imaging, you get a quad rear camera module on the Galaxy A52 that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, support. Other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, there is a 32MP front camera. Moreover, the Galaxy A52 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications

Features of the Galaxy A72 are almost identical except for few differences. The phone runs the same One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and has a quad-camera setup. It features the same 64MP main lens with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens; however, the Galaxy A72 gets an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and lastly, a 5MP macro shooter.

Furthermore, the handset has the same 32MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, but the processor is paired with up to 256GB onboard storage. Upfront, the phone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the phone packs a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Vs Galaxy A72: Which One Should You Buy?

We can see both models offer similar features. Both units offer the same processor, 90Hz display, and so on. One plus point of the Galaxy A72, you can get 256GB onboard storage and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the price gap between both devices is huge. The Galaxy A52 can be purchased starting at Rs. 26,499, while the Galaxy A72 starts at Rs. 34,999.

