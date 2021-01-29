Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Official Image Shows Quad Cameras And Other Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Recently, the price of the handset was tipped on a German price comparison listing called Idealo. Now, tipster Evan Blass has revealed the official images of the Galaxy A52 5G, detailing the key specifications and the design of the device. It is expected to come as a premium mid-range smartphone.

Going by the previous report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is tipped to cost EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Details

The official images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 show the handset in Black color; however, it is also tipped to come in Denim Blue, Icy White variants. As per cameras, the phone will have a quad-camera setup at the back with three big sensors and one small sensor with LED flash.

Upfront, the device will feature an Infinity-O display and the power and volume buttons will be placed on the right edge of the device and there will be a 3.5mm jack, Type-C port at the bottom for connectivity. For security, the handset is expected to sport an in-display sensor.

Moreover, the handset is said to have a 6.5-inch sAMOLED screen and the phone will measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm in dimension.

As per the 3C certification website, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will pack 15W fast charging support. The Snapdragon 720G/750G chipset might handle the processing. Besides, the phone is believed to run Android 11 OS. As far as launch is concerned, the launch of the Galaxy A52 5G is tipped for March. However, the company is yet to be revealed the official date.

