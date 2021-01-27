Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Premium Smartphones In Offing News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A52 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The Samsung Galaxy A72 joins the list, which is tipped to launch pretty soon. The price details of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 have been leaked for the European market, ahead of the launch.

The two Samsung phones were first spotted on a German price comparison listing called Idealo. A report by Galaxy Club has revealed the complete price details. It further indicates the upcoming smartphones would be premium mid-range smartphones, just like their predecessors - the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Price Details

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A52, the phone is tipped to cost EUR 369 (around Rs. 32,700) for the base model of 6GB + 128GB. The higher model with 8GB RAM + 256GB will cost EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

The phone will also get a 5G variant of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The Samsung Galax A52 5G models are said to cost around EUR 459 (approx. Rs. 40,700) and EUR 509 (around Rs. 45,100), respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A72 6GB + 128GB model is said to cost EUR 449 (around Rs. 39,800). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Galaxy A72 is tipped to cost EUR 509 (around Rs. 45,100).

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch: What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 launch could be right around the corner. Previously, it was reported to launch in the first half of 2021. Now reports suggest a March launch, at least in select markets. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A52 could launch earlier than the other device as it has already appeared on several certification listings.

In other news, several new Samsung smartphone models have been spotted. The list includes names like Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy A82, Galaxy F12, Galaxy M12, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy S21 4G is also expected to hit the market soon with a cheaper price tag than its 5G counterpart.

