Just In
- 43 min ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A21s And More
-
- 1 hr ago AirPods Max iFixit Teardown; Bose, Sony Headphones Seem ‘Like Toys’
- 1 hr ago Call Recording On Xiaomi: How To Enable Automatic Call Recording On Xiaomi Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago Poco M3 India Launch Tipped For February: Expected Price, Features
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Alina Padikkal Gets Engaged To Beau Rohit P Nair; See Photos
- News Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: How to check name in voter list and download voter slip
- Sports Kevin Pietersen warns India in a tweet in Hindi: 'Real team' is coming now
- Lifestyle Ranveer Singh Flaunts Floral Jacket And Wine-Red Corduroy Bellbottoms And We Love It
- Automobiles Tata Altroz iTurbo Review Video: How’s It To Drive? Find The Answer Here!
- Finance PMVVY Vs SCSS: Where Should I Invest?
- Education HTET Result 2021: Check BSEH HTET Result 2020 Date And Iris Biometric Candidate List
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In January 2021
Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Shed Light On Design
Samsung is speculated to take the wraps off a slew of new smartphones in the Galaxy A series in the coming months. One such upcoming smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy A52. This device has been hitting the rumor mills constantly shedding light on what we can expect from the device that is likely to go official sometime soon.
Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is believed to be the sequel to the Galaxy A51 that went official earlier in December 2019. Now, after a slew of leaks and reports, a fresh report by 91mobiles has revealed the panel images of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A52 Images Leak
The leaked rear panel images of the Samsung Galaxy A52 hint that these have made it to the internet directly from the Great Noida factory where the alleged device is under mass production. Going by the rear panel, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to feature a rectangular camera arrangement with rounded corners. It appears to have a resemblance to an earlier leaked design, which closely resembled the Galaxy A51.
As per the alleged prototype of the Samsung Galaxy A52, the smartphone appears to flaunt a Glasstic rear panel, which has a glossy finish all over its back. While the fresh leak does not divulge any word regarding the dimensions of the device, a previous report suggested that it could measure around 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm. The leaked images show the presence of five etched dots inside the camera layout with the A52 labeling.
At the bottom of the Samsung smartphone in question, there seems to be cutouts for the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy A52 Rumored Specs
While the report does not reveal anything about the front design, rumors make us believe that it could flaunt a 6.5-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display flaunting a punch-hole cutout at the center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. It is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 750G processor, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, support for 15W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 11 OS.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants. The 5G variant is likely to arrive in India by sometime soon.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,17,900
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
44,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150