Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Shed Light On Design
Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is speculated to take the wraps off a slew of new smartphones in the Galaxy A series in the coming months. One such upcoming smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy A52. This device has been hitting the rumor mills constantly shedding light on what we can expect from the device that is likely to go official sometime soon.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is believed to be the sequel to the Galaxy A51 that went official earlier in December 2019. Now, after a slew of leaks and reports, a fresh report by 91mobiles has revealed the panel images of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Images Leak

The leaked rear panel images of the Samsung Galaxy A52 hint that these have made it to the internet directly from the Great Noida factory where the alleged device is under mass production. Going by the rear panel, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to feature a rectangular camera arrangement with rounded corners. It appears to have a resemblance to an earlier leaked design, which closely resembled the Galaxy A51.

As per the alleged prototype of the Samsung Galaxy A52, the smartphone appears to flaunt a Glasstic rear panel, which has a glossy finish all over its back. While the fresh leak does not divulge any word regarding the dimensions of the device, a previous report suggested that it could measure around 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm. The leaked images show the presence of five etched dots inside the camera layout with the A52 labeling.

At the bottom of the Samsung smartphone in question, there seems to be cutouts for the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Rumored Specs

While the report does not reveal anything about the front design, rumors make us believe that it could flaunt a 6.5-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display flaunting a punch-hole cutout at the center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. It is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 750G processor, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, support for 15W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 11 OS.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants. The 5G variant is likely to arrive in India by sometime soon.

