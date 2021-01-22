Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy A80 left no stone unturned with its unique sliding and rotating camera. This single-camera unit doubled as both the front and rear camera of the device. The innovative and unique approach to the smartphone's design garnered the attention of many. However, the device did not get a successor in 2020 for reasons unknown.

For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy A81, which is the sequel to the Galaxy A80 went official last year with the moniker Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Now, it looks like Samsung is all set to launch the sequel to the Galaxy A80 sometime this year. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G On Cards?

As per a report by GalaxyClub, a device carrying the model number SM-A826B is said to be on cards. It remains to be seen if the smartphone will carry a similar design language as its predecessor or come with a regular camera arrangement.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G went official in Germany. Also, the company is rumored to take the wraps off the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 5G. If the company is working on the Galaxy A82 5G, then we can expect it to be positioned at the top of the other devices in the Galaxy A series.

Two Laptops In The Pipeline

In a separate report, Samsung is speculated to be working on two new laptops - the Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro. These laptops have received the Bluetooth SIG certification. While the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is said to arrive with Bluetooth 5.1, the latter is said to feature support for 4G LTE. Word is that these Samsung laptops might arrive with the company's OLED screens and under-display camera technology. We will get the details of the upcoming laptops in the coming weeks or months. Until then, we need to wait for further reports to surface online.

