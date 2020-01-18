Just In
- 28 min ago PUBG PC Receives Version 6.1 Update With New Karakin Map
-
- 39 min ago FCC Filing Shows Lenovo Working On Standalone VR Headset
- 44 min ago Vodafone Rs. 997 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Offers 270GB Data For 180 Days
- 2 hrs ago Blaupunkt Launches BTW Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds For Rs. 6,999 In India
Don't Miss
- Sports KL Rahul gets thumbs up from Kuldeep, watches videos of Steve Smith, AB de Villiers
- News NBF brings financial accountability in BBMP to the fore after 5 years of relentless fight
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Eeco BS-VI Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 3.81 Lakh
- Movies Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Gift To His Mother Is A Swanky Car Worth Rs. 38.9 Lakhs!
- Finance Markets May Trend Higher In The Coming Week
- Lifestyle What Causes Vitamin B12 Deficiency And How To Treat It
- Education Tanmatra: A Women Leadership Programme From IIM Bangalore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Launch Confirmed For January 21
Samsung is hitting the headlines for various upcoming smartphones. The company is touted to bring the flagship S20 series smartphones sometime next month, the next-generation Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones in the coming months and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite in India soon.
Recently, the support page spotted on the official Samsung website revealed that the company might launch the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India sometime soon. And, there were reports that the newly announced Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched in the country on January 23. Now, it has been confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched on January 21.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Launch Date
Recently, there were teasers of the device and the 'Notify Me' page went live on the official Samsung website confirming that the India launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is nearing. Now, it has been confirmed that the date is January 21. So, the launch of this new Samsung smartphone is just a few days ahead of the launch.
As per the images on the official Samsung India website, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is believed to be launched in two color options - Aura Red and Aura Glow. When it comes to the pricing, one of the recent leaks suggested that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 35,990 for the base model with 6GB RAM. However, there is no confirmation from the company for now.
It was also revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-orders will start soon and the device could go on sale sometime in February via both online and offline stores.
What We Think
If the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is launched in India at the speculated price of Rs. 35,990 onwards, we can expect it to be a rival to the other affordable flagship devices in the market such as the ones from OnePlus. However, we are yet to see how well the device competes with rivals after its release.
-
21,900
-
29,865
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,970
-
1,07,899
-
15,995
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,990
-
9,999
-
64,889
-
34,970
-
15,995
-
24,999
-
47,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580