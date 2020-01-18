Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Launch Confirmed For January 21 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is hitting the headlines for various upcoming smartphones. The company is touted to bring the flagship S20 series smartphones sometime next month, the next-generation Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones in the coming months and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite in India soon.

Recently, the support page spotted on the official Samsung website revealed that the company might launch the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India sometime soon. And, there were reports that the newly announced Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched in the country on January 23. Now, it has been confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched on January 21.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Launch Date

Recently, there were teasers of the device and the 'Notify Me' page went live on the official Samsung website confirming that the India launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is nearing. Now, it has been confirmed that the date is January 21. So, the launch of this new Samsung smartphone is just a few days ahead of the launch.

As per the images on the official Samsung India website, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is believed to be launched in two color options - Aura Red and Aura Glow. When it comes to the pricing, one of the recent leaks suggested that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 35,990 for the base model with 6GB RAM. However, there is no confirmation from the company for now.

It was also revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-orders will start soon and the device could go on sale sometime in February via both online and offline stores.

What We Think

If the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is launched in India at the speculated price of Rs. 35,990 onwards, we can expect it to be a rival to the other affordable flagship devices in the market such as the ones from OnePlus. However, we are yet to see how well the device competes with rivals after its release.

Best Mobiles in India