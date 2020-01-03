ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Announced With Triple Rear Cameras And More

    By
    |

    After numerous leaks and speculations, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite ahead of the CES 2020. These smartphones are variants of the flagship devices that were launched last year.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Announced

     

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been announced in Aura Red, Aura Black, and Aura Glow. On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in Prism White, Prism Blue, and Prism Black colors.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Details

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, it gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm platform along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    The photography aspects include a triple-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash, OIS, and f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 and a 5MP tertiary macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It uses a 32MP sensor at the front with an aperture of f/2.2 within the punch-hole cutout at the top center.

    Connectivity-wise, the Samsung smartphone comes with dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and dual SIM support. It runs Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 and is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Details

    When it comes to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone has a similar display, RAM, storage capacity, software, connectivity, and battery specifications as the Galaxy S10 Lite. The processor is different as it comes with an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9 series 9810 SoC based on the 10nm platform instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple-camera system comprising a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with LED flash, OIS and f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with OIS and f/2.4 aperture, and a 12MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

     

    The major difference between the two smartphones is that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with support for S-Pen stylus similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

    What We Think

    Samsung has announced that it will showcase these new smartphones at the CES 2020 event next week. As of now, it has not revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. We will get to know the same at the event next week. We can expect these phones to be a tough rival to the other high-end phones in the market.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
