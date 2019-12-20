Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Support Page Indicates Imminent Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is consistently doing rounds of the rumor mill alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite. The latter's specifications recently hit the web, while the former's support page has gone live. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes as a third model in the Galaxy Note 10 series and is said t be an affordable model in the lot.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Support Page Details

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite support page has been made live at the company's official website in Spain. The device is listed with SM-N770F/DS model number corroborating with the ones suggested by multiple online certification listings.

It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy S10 Lite's support page had also gone live earlier on the company's website. And with both the handsets getting listed officially, an imminent launch is expected. While there is no timeline revealed by Samsung, leaks suggest a launch in early 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Rumored Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is speculated to offer a display size between 6.5-inches-6.7-inches Dynamic AMOLED panel. There will be a single punch-hole placed at the center-top housing the selfie camera.

The display is further said to incorporate a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device has been leaked with an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor. The leaks have suggested 6GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

However, it remains to be seen if the company introduces the device in multiple configurations. Software-wise, the device is said to run on Android 10 OS and offer a new One UI 2.0 user interface.

A recently leaked render of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite confirmed the presence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Also, it will come with S Pen support; something that has been exclusive to the Galaxy Note series.

While the details on the rear camera are scarce, it is said to ship with a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. With the handset getting listed on the company's official website, we can expect the complete specifications to surface ahead of the launch.

