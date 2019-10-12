Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Likely Under Development News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 which was launched a few months ago is likely getting an affordable variant. The device in question is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite which will be the third variant in the Note 10 series besides the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. Some fresh leaks revealing the renders and specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have surfaced online. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Leaks Online

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped online with the SM-N770F model number. The device is likely to go official in Europe first in red and black color options. A report from SamMobile gives an insight into the specifications of the device.

The device is said to come with a smaller battery and less powerful RAM and storage configuration compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. Also, the display will feature a lower resolution compared to the remaining Galaxy Note smartphones.

But, since it will be launched under the Galaxy Note umbrella, it will come with support for the S Pen support that is said to come with an inbuilt Bluetooth. Moreover, it is being speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might offer hardware features similar to the Galaxy A91.

It is expected that the device will run on a Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It might be launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. However, if Samsung launches multiple RAM and storage options is undisclosed yet.

We can expect the device to run Android 9 Pie OS with One UI interface. The report does not shed any information on the camera sensors, and it would be interesting to see if the company equips the smartphone with a triple/quad rear cameras.

As of now, there is no specific timeline available for the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Moreover, Samsung is yet to reveal the key hardware features of the device. More information is likely to surface in the coming days.

