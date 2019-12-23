Just In
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Full Specs Leaked: 6.7-inch Punch-Hole Display, 12MP Triple-Rear Cameras
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been leaked in all possible ways revealing key details about the device. It has been making splashes alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite. Just a few days ago, the complete specifications of the latter were leaked online; however, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's only processor and camera specs were suggested. Now, its complete specifications have been listed online ahead of the suggested January 2020 launch.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Complete Hardware Leaks
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's new leak by WinFuture confirms the presence of a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a single punch-hole. It's the Galaxy S11 series which will be equipped with a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras.
It will be a Super AMOLED panel equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader as a security measure. It is likely to offer a flat design instead of curved edges and pack three cameras at the rear inside a square-shaped module.
The camera and processor leaks in the past have pointed at a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP Telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 45-degree FoV. To capture selfies, there will be a 32MP camera packed inside the punch-hole.
Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to pack an in-house octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset corroborating with the leaks. Aiding the processor will be a Mali G72MP18 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Instead of a dedicated microSD card slot, the device will be shipped with a hybrid card reader.
In the software department, the device is said to come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS with a custom One UI 2.0 skin overlay. Other features tipped include a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, USB Type C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rounding off the spec-sheet will be a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
