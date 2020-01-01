Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Live Images Reveal Triple Camera Setup And S-Pen News oi-Vivek

It is almost confirmed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite in the next few weeks. Just like most of the smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has appeared online before the official reveal.

Looks A Bit Different Yet Familiar

Just like every other Galaxy Note smartphone, the Note 10 Lite has a simplistic approach in its design with a squarish form factor. The back panel has a Samsung logo and a triple camera setup, which is quite reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 20.

The entire front portion of the phone is covered by the display with an Infinity-O notch and looks exactly similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+. Leaks suggest that the Note 10 Lite will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor with a 1080p panel instead of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor like the Note 10.

The power button and the volume keys are on the right side of the phone, whereas the SIM card tray is on the left side. Being a Note series phone, it also includes the S-Pen, which is likely to borrow all the features from the expensive Note 10/Note 10+.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's boot animation confirms that the phone will launch with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and another photo confirms the One UI 2.0 skin on top.

Some Features Will Depend On The Region

Though most of the features on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are expected to remain identical, there will be some regional centric features. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite that will launch in India will come with dual SIM card slot and is likely to be powered by an Exynos chipset, whereas the model that will launch in North America is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. Both variants are likely to offer at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Source

Best Mobiles in India