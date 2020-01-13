Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Registrations To Start Next Week: Expected Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite debuted alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite recently in the international markets. Now, both smartphones are heading towards India where the latter is scheduled to launch on January 23, 2020. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite's India launch date hasn't been revealed by the company, but, it is expected to be available starting February. Now, some new information on its pricing and availability has surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Price And Availability Details

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to be available for pre-orders starting next week. The company is yet to officially announce its pre-registration dates. The device is said to go on sale starting February 2020, on both online as well as offline stores.

A report from IANS suggests a Rs. 39,990 price tag for the 6GB RAM model. There is also another variant with 8GB RAM, but its pricing is undisclosed at the moment. Notably, a previous report by 91Mobiles suggested Rs. 35,990 price tag for the 6GB RAM model, while the 8GB RAM variant's price was tipped to be Rs. 39,990. So, this remains to be seen which variant will actually be priced at Rs. 39,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Key Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite accommodates a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a center-positioned punch-hole. The in-display camera cutout houses a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The is likely to ship with an Exynos 9810 chipset which will be clubbed with 6GB RAM+ 128Gb storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. The device will run on Android 10 OS paired with a custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

The primary camera setup at the rear comprises three sensors including a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. It comes with S Pen Support and is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

