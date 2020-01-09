Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Prices Leaked Ahead India Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite in the international markets. Now, the company is ready to bring both the smartphones in the Indian market as well. Samsung is launching both the devices as an extension to its last year's flagship Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 series. While the Galaxy S10 Lite's price has been tipped already, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's price has now been revealed online.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to be launched in two different configurations in India, i.e, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+128GB storage. A report from 91Mobiles suggests Rs. 35,990 price tag for the 6GB RAM model. Whereas, the high-end 8GB RAM model is said to cost Rs. 39,990 in the country.

As for the Galaxy S10 Lite's leaked pricing, the handset is said to be priced in the Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 45,000 price segment. The device has already been teased via Flipkart. So, we can expect both the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite to be available for sale on the same e-commerce platform. Samsung is speculated to launch both the devices by next week in India.

As for the internals, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is launched with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display panel which has an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The device runs on an Exynos 9810 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device ships with Android Pie OS wrapped around One UI 2.0 user interface. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera module housing a 12MP primary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The cameras come with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP selfie snapper tucked inside the center-aligned punch hole. Additional features include support for S Pen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is backed by a 4,500 mAH battery that comes with fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India