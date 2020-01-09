Just In
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Price Leaked - Launch Expected In February
Samsung has recently unveiled its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone globally, following that the phone was also listed on Flipkart indicating an imminent India launch. According to the latest report, the company is planning to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC in February with a price range of Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 45,000. The IANS report also suggests that the smartphone will be up for sale in the first week of February.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Expected Price In India
Reports suggest that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be up for sale via e-commerce websites only. Flipkart listing has already confirmed that the phone will soon available for sale. On January 8 IANS reported that a source told them that the price of the phone will be close to Rs. 40,000 price range.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery, along with fast charging support. On the software front, the Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 on top of OneUI 2.0 skin.
As far as cameras are concerned, the upcoming Galaxy phone will feature a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP primary sensor + 12MP ultra-wide angle lens + 5MP macro sensor with Super Steady OIS technology. Upfront, the Galaxy S10 Lite houses a 32MP selfie shooter.
Currently, there is no information about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Do note that all the information is based out of rumors and we recommend you to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.
