Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Expected Soon On Flipkart

On January 3, 2020, Samsung unveiled its mid-range premium smartphones - the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite globally. With this move, the company is aiming to offer premium segment smartphone in the affordable price range. Both smartphones share a similar design and hardware with some here and there changes. Now, it has been reported that Galaxy S10 Lite is teased on e-commerce website Flipkart. The dedicated page on the website confirms that the Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Flipkart teaser says that the smartphone is coming soon and the teaser poster reads "Welcome to the Pro-grade camera." The listing suggests that with this triple rear camera setup anyone can click high-end pictures. It shows that the triple camera setup in a square-shape. The camera setup comprise of 5MP macro lens, then 48MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS sensor, and then 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Flipkart listing suggests that the Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Live Focus feature which is capable of adding special effects to videos and photos. Users can change real-time focus while recording videos. Meanwhile, it also highlighted that the phone is backed by 8GB of RAM. Flipkart teaser has not revealed anything about the pricing of the phone or launch date.

According to SamMobile report, the Galaxy S10 Lite price is expected to start at EUR 649 (approx Rs. 52,000). Samsung has mentioned that both the phones are going to be showcased on CES 2020.

To recall, both Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. On the software part, both the smartphones will run Android 10 on top of One UI 2.0 skin.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery along with fast charging support.

