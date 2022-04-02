Just In
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut In India
The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India a few months back. Now, the company launched a slew of Galaxy A series of smartphones in the country. Among the latest offerings is the Galaxy A53, which is the sequel to the existing model. Apparently, the company has slashed the price of the Galaxy A52s 5G.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Cut
Notably, the Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India in two configurations. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM was launched for Rs. 35,999 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM was priced at Rs. 37,999. Now, the company and other listings suggest that the company slashed the cost of the smartphone.
As per the same, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has witnessed a price cut of Rs. 5,000 on both the storage variants. Eventually, the two variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 32,499 respectively. This price is applicable on all channels, be it online or offline and there will be additional discounts from the retailers as well.
Given the price cut, the Galaxy A52s 5G will be relatively cheaper than this sequel, the Galaxy A53 5G in the country. Notably, the latest offering has been launched in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 34,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 35,999 respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications
To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor along with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. There is support for expandable storage space of up to 1TB using a microSD card.
Running Android 12 OS (launched with Android 11 topped with One UI 3.0), the Galaxy A52s 5G flaunts a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 5MP macro and telephoto sensors. There is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.
A 4500mAh battery fuels the handset with 25W fast charging. Lastly, the Galaxy A52s 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.
New Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones
A few days back, Samsung launched the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13 smartphones in India. In terms of comparing the Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A53 5G, the former has a more powerful processor as it gets fueled by a Snapdragon 778G while the latest offering uses the Exynos 1280 SoC. Also, the yesteryear model features a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing on the Galaxy A53.
Otherwise, both smartphones have a similar camera and software aspects. Also, both devices come with 5G connectivity and have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The notable highlight is that the Galaxy A53 has a bigger 5000mAh battery than the Galaxy A52s 5G that uses a 4500mAh battery.
