Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launch Roundup: Expected Price, Features In India

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy A52s 5G in India that has already gone official in some other markets. The India launch has been set for September 1 and it will be available for purchase via Amazon and the brand's official site. Here's a quick roundup of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G that we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launch In India

The brand has shared a teaser video to confirm the launch date of the Galaxy A52s 5G. The launch will take place at 12 PM (noon) on September 1. It remains to be seen whether the brand will arrange any launch event or simply add the handset on the e-commerce site. If the brand has any plan like this, the event is believed to be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Features: Everything We Known So Far

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be a premium mid-range device that will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will ship with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Indian variant of the Galaxy A52s is also said to get an 8GB RAM model. It will

The camera department on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be handled by a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and videos, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera sensor.

Moreover, the handest will run Android 11-based One UI 3 and will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery unit that will support 25W fast charging. Other features will include an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the Galaxy A52s will come with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Expected Price In India

As far as the price is concerned, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model of the Galaxy A52s is tipped to come in India at Rs. 35,999, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 37,499. Further, Samsung has already confirmed the handset will be available in three color options in the country namely - Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: How About Competition?

Samsung has not shared any word regarding the pricing of the Galaxy A52s 5G yet. Considering the leaked price, we can say the Galaxy A52s is overpriced compared to its rivals. The recently launched Realme GT Master Editon 5G runs the same Snapdragon 778G processor is selling starting at Rs. 25,999 in the country. Besides, you can also get Snapdragon 888 chip and Snapdragon 870-powered phones at this price range.

