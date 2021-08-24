Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Poster Confirms Imminent India Launch; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung prepping up to launch multiple 5G devices in the country. The Galaxy A52s 5G is one of them which was recently spotted on Samsung's India website. Now, the launch seems just around the corner as Samsung has started sending posters of the upcoming Galaxy A52s to the Indian stores. Thanks to the certification listings and multiple reports, we have the detailed features and price of the upcoming handset.

Samsung Galaxy A52s India Launch Around The Corner

The official poster of the Galaxy A52s was spotted by leaker Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata). The tweet does not mention any further details of the handset. Samsung is yet to be confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy A52s.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Expected Features

The Galaxy A52s 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the SD778G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The camera department will be handled by a quad-rear camera setup including a 64MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2, a pair of 5MP macro and depth sensors. Upfront, the device is expected to have a 32MP selfie camera.

Moreover, the device will run Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Other features are said to include an official IP rating and a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and NFC for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G In India

As far as price is concerned, the Galaxy A52s is tipped to come in Europe starting at €434.64 (around Rs. 38,500) for the 128GB model. Considering this, we expect the handset will cost a bit expensive compared to other A-series handsets.

As of now, Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy M32 5G on August 25 in India. We expect the brand will also soon share the launch date of the Galaxy A52s. Further, the smartphone with the SD778G chipset can be a good alternative to the recently launched Motorola Edge 20 that runs the same chip.

