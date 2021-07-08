Just In
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Model Tipped; What’s New?
Samsung seems to have affection for the Galaxy A52 model. Originally, the South Korean company launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 followed by the 5G model. The company is now gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which seems to be a slightly upgraded version of the device.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Tipped
Samsung also seems to have an affection for 's' models of its popular devices. We have seen several 's' models of popular smartphones under both Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. The latest one seems to be the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which was first reported by Sam Mobile.
The report suggests a new Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-A528B has received certification in India. The same smartphone is also being developed for the Korean market. That said, there are no other updates regarding this particular model. For now, we can only speculate this to be the Samsung Galaxy A52s.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: What To Expect?
Presently, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G are among the top-rated mid-range players, which come as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A51. However, the Samsung Galaxy A51 skipped the 's' model. Looking further back, the Samsung Galaxy A50 came with an 's' model after its initial launch.
It's possible the alleged Samsung Galaxy A52s could be the successor to the Galaxy A50s. If that's the case, we can expect several upgrades in design and specs. For one, Samsung could up the camera performance on the alleged Galaxy A52s. Moreover, reports also suggest it could launch with 5G support, which then surpasses the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model.
From the looks of it, there seems to be a lot of overlapping features between the alleged Samsung Galaxy A52s and the Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G, and other models. However, these are mere speculations at the moment. However, the general opinion seems to suggest waiting for the Samsung Galaxy A53, which will certainly pack multiple upgrades than these devices. For now, the best option is to wait for official confirmation about the Samsung Galaxy A52s.
