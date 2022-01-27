Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Launch Could Be Nearing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is gearing up to launch some new smartphones in the Galaxy A series. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones. These devices are expected to be unveiled sometime soon as these smartphones have been certified by the Bluetooth SIG group.

Apart from that, it looks like these upcoming Samsung smartphones - the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G could be launched soon in India as they have been spotted on the BIS certification site. Given that the predecessors of these devices - the Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A52 were launched last year, it makes sense to expect their arrival sometime soon.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Details

As per the listing on the Bluetooth SIG website via SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A33 could arrive in different variants with model numbers SM-A336B, SM-A336E, and SM-A336M. Likewise, the Galaxy A53 has been spotted in two variants - SM-A536B and SM-A536E. The listing shows that both the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones will arrive with Bluetooth 5.1 and support dual SIM cards.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed that it is working on these new smartphones, a set of reports have revealed what we can expect from these devices. Let's take a look at the same from here.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Rumored Specs

Talking about the Galaxy A33 5G, it is believed that the device could arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display alongside a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. The device is expected to feature an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. A leaked render of the upcoming Samsung smartphone suggests that it will flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor.

Other aspects to expect from the Galaxy A33 5G include a 13MP selfie camera sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Rumored Specs

On the other hand, the upcoming Galaxy A53 5G is likely to sport a 6.46-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint sensor under the display. It was speculated that the smartphone might arrive with an Exynos 1200 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Other goodies to expect include a 64MP triple-camera unit at the rear, a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

