Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G India Launch Tipped For February 2022; What To Expect?

Samsung is quite busy with its upcoming Galaxy S-series launches. The brand is all set to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE earlier next month in the global market and the India launch will also take place in January itself. After the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, the South Korean brand is expected to bring two mid-range 5G devices named the Galaxy A33 5G and the A13 5G in the country.

The latter already went official in the international market, while the Galaxy A33 5G renders were also leaked last month. Now, the launch timeline of both devices for the Indian market has been tipped online.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped

91mobiles reports via tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) that the India launch of both the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A13 5G will be happened by February 2022. The report further stated that the price of the upcoming Galaxy A33 5G won't be higher than the predecessor Galaxy A32. However, Samsung might not bring both the 4G and 5G variants for the Galaxy A33 like its precursor.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Expected Features & Design

In terms of design, the rear camera module of the Galaxy A33 will be similar to the Galaxy A32. It will have quad-cameras along with an LED flash. The SIM card tray will be on the top edge of the device, while the speaker grille will be placed on the bottom edge. Upfront, the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor.

The features of the Galaxy A33 5G will include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display; however, the refresh rate and display type are yet to be revealed. To recall, the Galaxy A32 was announced with a 90Hz AMOLED panel, we also expect the same from the successor.

Other features are said to include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 15W charging, a 64MP or 48MP main sensor and it will measure 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm. The processor of the phone is still unknown. It remains to be seen whether Samsung will Snapdragon chip or MediaTek for the Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Features In India

The Galaxy A13 5G was launched at $249.99 in the US (roughly Rs. 18,740), making it the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. For cameras, the Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 50MP triple-rear camera setup and a 5MP front-facing camera sensor.

There is a chance Samsung could also bring a 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 in India as the production of the handset is reportedly started at the company's Greater Noida factory. Samsung has not shared any info regarding the launch of the aforementioned devices in India. So, it will be better to wait for official confirmation.

