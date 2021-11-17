Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Spotted With 5,000 mAh Battery; No 4G Model Onboard News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for a couple of launches, including the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. At the same time, the South Korean brand is working on expanding its Galaxy A series. Latest reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will soon arrive with a large 5,000 mAh battery and so on.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Battery Details Revealed

To note, the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy A32 model arrived this year with two options of 4G and 5G options. But looks like its successor will arrive with a single 5G option. In the latest news, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was spotted on the Safety Korea certification website, revealing its battery capacity.

Here, the certification reveals the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will feature a 4,885 mAh battery with a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh. The listing further suggests the battery will have EB-BA336ABY as its internal designation, manufactured by Ningde Amperex Technology Limited.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications: What To Expect?

Apart from the battery, fresh reports have revealed the chassis of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The smartphone was spotted with the model number SM-A336 and the images reveal the external frame, rear case, camera casing, and other design details.

One can see the alleged Samsung Galaxy A33 5G frame images show rectangular camera module, quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy A32. A few rumors suggest the upcoming Samsung phone will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear paired with an LED flash.

The image also shows the slot where the USB Type-C port will go, a microphone slot, a speaker grille, and so on. One can even see the SIM tray placed on top and the volume and power rockers placed on the side. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G seems to skip the 3.5mm audio jack, which makes it much more premium.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G In India

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G launch date and pricing are still under wraps. The phone is tipped to launch in early 2022 and could debut in select markets initially. That said, Samsung is also gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series next year.

Best Mobiles in India