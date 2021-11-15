Samsung Galaxy A32 New Variant Launched For Rs. 23,499; What's New In Store? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G was launched back in March in India. It was selling in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option, pricing at Rs. 21,999. Now, Samsung has introduced a new 8GB RAM option for the Galaxy A32 4G. The new variant comes with RAM Plus feature that provides 4GB additional virtual RAM. Also, the new 8GB variant is only available three color options, while the 6GB model was announced in four color variants.

Samsung Galaxy A32 New Variant Price And Where To Buy?

The new 8GB RAM +128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy A32 can be purchased at Rs. 23,499 via the company's official site and other online sites. It comes in three color options - Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet, while you will get an additional Awesome White option for the 6GB model.

Samsung Galaxy A32 New Variant Features

Apart from RAM Plus feature, other hardware features of the new variant remain the same as the old model. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness.

Running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, the device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 8GB. It has 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensors. Upfront, the handset sports a 20MPselfie camera sensor.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 15W charging tech. For connectivity, the phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C for charging.

Samsung Galaxy A32: Reason To Buy

Apart from 5G connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A32 offers all useful features that one mid-range should offer. You will also get virtual RAM technology, AMOLED panel, capable processor, and so on.

