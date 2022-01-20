Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Live Images Leaked; Triple Cameras, Curved Edges Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has several smartphones launches lined up in the coming weeks. One such smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is tipped to debut shortly. We've been getting a steady stream of leaks and speculations about the new smartphone. The latest includes the live images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Live Images Leaked

The images were shared by 91Mobiles, which reveals the features and design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Going by this, one can spot the triple-camera setup at the rear and the cutout for the LED flash and other sensors in the module. Additionally, the curved edges on the upcoming Samsung phone are also visible.

The images don't reveal the smartphone in the final stage, but one can get a look at the inside framework. Here, the punch-hole cutout in the center of the display is visible on the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Plus, the battery space and other elements under the hood can also be spotted.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Features: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has appeared at a couple of listings and certification sites, giving us an idea of what to expect. Moreover, the rumor mill has been galore about the specs on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone.

For one, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to feature a 6.46-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The leaked images further confirm the punch-hole cutout and the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

The new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G also appeared on the Chinese 3C certification website. Here, it was revealed the smartphone will pack a 15W charging adapter but seems to miss out on fast charging capabilities. One can expect a 5,000 mAh battery as well.

Apart from this, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to draw power from the Exynos 1200 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. One can expect another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to launch in the following days, we can expect more leaks until then.

