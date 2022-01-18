Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Might Not Support Fast-Charging; 3C Certification Website Reveals News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that Samsung is working on the successor of the Galaxy A52 dubbed the Galaxy A53. However, rumors suggested Samsung won't launch the 4G variant for the Galaxy A53. Last month, a report revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A53 production in India has begun at the Samsung's Greater Noida factory.

The possible design and features were also leaked online. Besides, the device was recently spotted on the BIS listing. Now, the Galaxy A53 5G has been spotted on the 3C certification website.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Spotted On 3C Certification Website

The smartphone has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the 3C certification website with model number SM-A5360. The 3C certification listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will come with a 15W charging adapter which will carry the model number EP-TA200.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Features & Design We Know So Far

In terms of design, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to share a similar design as the Galaxy A52. The back panel will have a flat design and a rectangular module that will house a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash.

Upfront, the Galaxy A53 5G will sport a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille will be placed on the bottom edge. It is also said to skip a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the features, the device is tipped to feature an AMOLED panel that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could use the Snapdragon 778G processor or in-house Exynos 1200 processor paired with 6GB RAM. On the software front, it will ship with Android 12 OS. Other features are expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery unit, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: What We Think

As of now, there is no info regarding the launch timeline. Looking at the other features, we can say it will be a mid-range device. So, we have expected it might feature a fast-charging tech. If it will indeed come with a 15W charging adapter, then it could be a drawback in this range. Although, Samsung has not revealed any key specs as of now. So, it's better to take as speculations.

