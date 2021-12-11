Samsung Galaxy A53 India Launch Tipped; Production Begins At Greater Noida Factory News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to launch the successor of the Galaxy A52 dubbed the Galaxy A53 soon. The rumors and leaked renders have already revealed the possible key features and design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53. A report also suggested Samsung won't launch 4G variant of the Galaxy A53. Now, the India launch of the Galaxy A53 5G has been confirmed via the latest development. Although Samsung has not revealed anything regarding the Galaxy A53 yet.

Samsung Galaxy A53 India Launch Expected Soon

The fresh info comes out via 91mobiles who has learned from industry sources the Samsung Galaxy A53 production in India has begun at the Samsung's Greater Noida factory. Apart from this, the source further revealed that the upcoming Galaxy A53 5G will have a waterproof rating as the predecessor Galaxy A52. As of now, the exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. However, rumors suggested the phone will go official earlier next year.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Expected Design

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will come with a quite similar look as the Galaxy A52. However, the real panel is flat, does not have curves around the edges.

Upfront, the Galaxy A53 5G will sport a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille will be on the bottom edge. The phone is also tipped to skip a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the phone will ship with a rectangular rear camera module that will house quad cameras along with an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Features We Know So Far

The successor Galaxy A53 5G is expected to flaunt an AMOLED panel that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to ship with the Snapdragon 778G processor that also runs Samsung's other mid-range devices like the Galaxy A52s 5G. For imaging, the quad cameras of the device could include a 64MP or 48MP primary camera which will be paired by an ultrawide sensor, and a macro shooter.

Going by the previous report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 is tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, while the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy A52 was announced a smaller battery of 4,500 mAh. The phone is expected to come in in white, black, blue, and orange color options.

Besides, an earlier report suggested that Samsung is reportedly planning to start offering the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature for all mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones starting 2022. Considering this, we expect the Galaxy A53 will also come with OIS support. Other details like storage configuration, screen size, and charging speed are still unknown at this moment.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Better Than Galaxy A52?

Looking at the expected features of the Galaxy A53, we can say the successor will have a higher 120Hz refresh rate compared to the Galaxy A52 which supports only a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, the Galaxy A53 will pack a larger battery and powerful processor than its predecessor.

