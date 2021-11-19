Samsung Galaxy A53 Battery Capacity Revealed In New Leak: Expected Features, Upgrades News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for a couple of launches, including the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S22 series. At the same time, the company is expanding its Galaxy A series, tipped to include the Samsung Galaxy A53. As the name suggests, this smartphone comes as the successor to the popular Samsung Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Spotted

Samsung Galaxy A series is tipped to get a couple of launches next year, including the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G model. At the same time, the rumor mill is buzzing about the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53. The latest report talks about the phone's battery and an alleged official picture in low quality.

A report from the GalaxyClub suggests the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 will get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with the model number EB-BA536ABY. The battery has alleged a rated capacity of 4,860 mAh and will debut with a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh. To note, the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy A52 packed a smaller battery of 4,500 mAh battery.

Additionally, the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was also revealed recently. The smartphone appeared on Safety Korea and is said to pack a similar 5,000 mAh battery. However, there's no guarantee that these smartphones are indeed the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A53.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Alleged Pictures Surface Online

Apart from the battery details, more rumors are circulating about the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53. Tipster @FrontTron took to Twitter to showcase four colors of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Going by the images, the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53 will debut in white, black, blue, and orange color options.

Galaxy A53 in Coral Orange color??? pic.twitter.com/tG19Bf88Jp — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 18, 2021

A few other reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy A53 will have only a couple of tweaks in design when compared to the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G models. For one, the upcoming phone is said to skip the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 is also said to offer three OS upgrades and four years of security updates - just like its predecessor. The phone is also rumored to pack a 64MP primary camera and an Exynos chipset. We'll know more in the coming days.

