Samsung Galaxy A53 Renders Leak Online Showing Its Design

Samsung is gearing up to take the wraps off a new series of flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S22 lineup. Besides this, the company is also getting ready to bring some mid-range smartphones to the market. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A53.

Already, we have been coming across several rumors and leagues regarding the Samsung Galaxy A53. Now, a report by WinFuture has posted several official-looking renders of this upcoming smartphone giving us an idea of its design on the whole.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Renders Leak

The design of the Samsung Galaxy A53 appears to be almost identical to that of its predecessor, which is the Galaxy A52 that was launched in 2021. There seems to be a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display for the selfie camera and a quad-camera set up at the rear. Samsung seems to be using the same plastic frame and the dimensions are also expected to be identical to the previous generation model.

The Galaxy A53's front appears to be dominated by a display that appears to have a punch-hole cutout as mentioned above. The screen is surrounded by narrow bezels and there appears to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the right edge, there seems to be a volume rocker and the power button while the left edge is barren of any controls. Moving on to its rear, there is a quad-camera setup with LED flash. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port and speaker grills as well.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Rumored Specifications

Based on the previous reports, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is believed to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup is believed to house a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5MP sensors. It is tipped to have a 32MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats. The phone might be launched with Samsung Pay and support for Dolby Atmos as well. It is said to feature an IP67 rating for water resistance. We need to wait for an official confirmation to know further details regarding the Samsung Galaxy A53.

