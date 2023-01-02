Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Specs, Color Options Leak Before Launch: Exynos 1380 SoC, AMOLED Screen Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung appears to be readying an upper mid-range Android smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has appeared online quite a few times recently. The Samsung phone has even secured 3C certification in China. After a few renders leaked online late last week, new color options and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G have surfaced. Let's take a look at all the available information on the premium mid-range smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Leaked Specifications, Color Options

Images of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G have leaked online. They corroborate with the earlier leaks but indicate that Samsung could offer the smartphone in at least four colors: Black, Purple, Greenish-Yellow, and White. Needless to say, the South Korean tech giant will most likely use some different names to describe the colors.

Besides the color options, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications have also leaked online. According to the leaked details, the Galaxy A54 5G should feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. There could be an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Samsung is rumored to be using its own Exynos 1380 SoC to power the Galaxy A54 5G. Buyers could get up to 8GB of RAM, but the phone could launch with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options, and buyers would get an option to get either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

- optical in-display fp — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 2, 2023

The leaked renders indicate the Samsung phone features a triple-camera setup on the back. The Galaxy A54 5G could pack a 50MP primary camera with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). There could be a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a third 5MP sensor for macro photography. The latest leak claims the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will feature a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy A-series smartphone is rumored to pack a 5000mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging. It is not clear if Samsung will provide a charger or not.

Most Premium Offering In The A-Series

The Samsung Galaxy A Series doesn't include premium Android smartphones. Samsung usually offers smartphones with mid-range specifications in the Galaxy A Series, which compete with offerings from Redmi, Realme, and others. However, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could be the most premium offering in the A-series.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy A54 5G in the first quarter of this year. Hence, more details about the smartphone could surface as it approaches its as-yet-unknow launch date.

