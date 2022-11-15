Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design Leaked: What's Different In This Iteration? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-range smartphone recently stopped by at China's 3C certification confirming its existence and revealing some key details. Now, 91mobiles in partnership with OnLeaks has released high-quality digital renders of the smartphone from all angles. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will replace the Galaxy A53 5G, which was launched in early 2022. Let's have a look at what's changed.

What's Different With The New Samsung Galaxy A54 5G?

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could measure 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm. It is slightly shorter but a little wider than its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G, which measures 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm.

The Galaxy A54 5G has received a complete redesign at the rear. It gets a flat back panel with three circular camera rings as opposed to the rectangular camera island of the Galaxy A53 5G. Furthermore, the edges are more rounded compared to the previous iteration.

The volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right side of the device. The microphone, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port sit at the bottom of the device, whereas the SIM tray and the secondary microphone are housed at the top.

Upfront, the Galaxy A54 5G gets a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display, which is the same as before. However, we expect the punch-hole to be smaller in this iteration. The device could come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, down from the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED of the Galaxy A53 5G.

Going by these images, the Galaxy A54 5G's design looks very close to the renders of the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone, which would be a good thing for prospective buyers. The mid-range device follows the latest design language adopted by Samsung. However, the build quality is likely to differ from the Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Features (Rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. According to earlier reports, Samsung will be dropping the fourth camera sensor from its A-series of smartphones in 2023. Hence, it may drop the depth or macro sensor from the Galaxy A54 5G.

As per rumor mills, it could pack in a slightly bigger battery than 5000mAh. However, it is expected to continue with the 25W fast charging option. The Galaxy A54 5G is likely to run on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box and may go official in early 2023. Details about its processor are scarce at the moment. Expect some more information on the device in a few days/weeks.

