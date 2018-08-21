Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India: Offers and deals

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its Galaxy A6+ back in May this year. That time the company launched the smartphone for Rs 25,990. The smartphone was launched along with the Galaxy A6, later the phone received a price cut in June. The Galaxy A6+ received its first price slash of Rs 2,000 in July. However, the phone has seen yet another cut, the new price of the smartphone in India is Rs 21,990. All the color variants of the handsets are now listed with the new price tag.

If you are interested in buying the smartphone then you can head to Samsung's online store, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall for the new price. Just to recall the launch price of the Galaxy A6+ Rs25,990, and after the July price cut, it dropped to Rs 23,990. This also the smartphone saw a price cut of Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Offers

If you are planning to buy this smartphone, then let us tell you that you can also buy the smartphone on Amazon with the no-cost-EMI option which starts from Rs 1,045. If you are making your purchase from HDFC debit or credit card you can avail a flat Rs 2,000 cash back on your transaction.

If you're buying the phone from August 21 to 25, then you will also receive a free 1-year Screen Protection plan. Don't worry if you don't have a credit card, you can also purchase the Galaxy A6+ with your HDFC debit card on EMI option, along with that you will also receive an instant discount of 5 percent.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD+Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 1080x2220 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A6+ houses a 24-megapixel camera sensor for the selfie and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ comes with a dual-SIM (Nano) support. The smartphone is fueled by a 3500mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top.