Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets Rs. 2,000 price cut in India

Samsung launched four smartphones in India in May. The latest offerings include the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. Within one month of the launch of these phones, the Galaxy A6 was reported to have received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. Now, the Galaxy A6+ has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 23,990 from Rs. 25,990.

This has been revealed by a Gadgets360 report and Paytm Mall and Amazon India have listed the device at the new pricing. While the official Samsung online store is yet to reflect this pricing, Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs. 3,000 as well.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy A6+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience out of the box. The smartphone support dual nano SIM cards. It bestows a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

For imaging, the Samsung smartphone bestows a dual-rear camera module comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The selfie camera is a 24MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. There is LED flash at the front and rear of the smartphone. A 3500mAh battery powers the smartphone from within rendering a decent backup to it.

How does it compete with rivals?

In the current situation, the Chinese brands such as Xiaomi are playing it well in India with feature-rich reasonably-priced smartphones. The Redmi Note 5 Pro with relatively better specifications comes at a lesser pricing and is one of the bestselling devices in the country. A Samsung smartphone with the above-mentioned specifications carrying a price point of above Rs. 20,000 could be a concern for the buyers.

It's time for Samsung revises its pricing strategy in the competitive and price-conscious Indian market. This price cut will do some help to the company but more improvement is expected on the pricing front.