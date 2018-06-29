Samsung Galaxy A6 receives Rs. 2,000 price cut; costs Rs. 19,990

Back in May, Samsung launched a slew of smartphones - Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. Of these, the Galaxy A6 was launched in two variants - 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. These two models launched for Rs. 21,990 and Rs. 22,990 seem to have received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 each taking the pricing down to Rs. 19,990 and Rs. 20,990 respectively. What's interesting is that the smartphone has received a price cut in just a month of its launch.

The Galaxy A6 price cut was revealed by the Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. As of now, the new pricing of the Samsung smartphone is reflected on Amazon India and the company's official online shop is yet to sell the phone at the revised pricing. The tipster has further revealed that the 64GB variant of the phone will be made available for sale soon.

Samsung Galaxy A6 specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A6 bestows a 5.6-inch HD+ Infinity Display with a screen resolution of 1480 x 720 pixel and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The device gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC. The imaging aspects of the device include a 16MP rear camera with autofocus, LED flash and f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is another 16MP sensor, which is the selfie camera. This camera is accompanied by f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy A6 camera has features such as Live Bokeh and Background Blur as well.

Launched in Black, Blue and Gold colors, the smartphone has dual SIM support, a microSD card slot for expansion, Samsung Experience UI based on Android 8.0 Oreo, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, a micro USB port, Bluetooth and more. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

Too expensive for competition

A Samsung smartphone with the above-mentioned specifications carrying a price point of around Rs. 20,000 is definitely an expensive offering. There are better specced and feature-rich Chinese smartphones are priced relatively lesser than the Samsung smartphone. It's time for Samsung to revise its pricing strategy in the competitive and price-conscious Indian market. The Galaxy A6+ priced at Rs. 25,990 is an even more expensive product given its hardware aspects.