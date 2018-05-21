Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ launched in India

Samsung hosted an event in Mumbai today to launch four new smartphones in the country. The newly launched models include Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. These phones are priced at different price brackets but have some common features. The notable highlight is the presence of an Infinity Display panel and Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience.

The company appears to be with the aim of providing an improved user experience with these new Galaxy J and A series smartphones. These devices come with the Dolby Atmos audio enhancement for an immersive audio listening experience. Samsung Pay Mini is supported for cashless payments. There are Bixby Home, Bixby Vision and Bixby Reminder features. However, the Bixby Voice support is missing.

Samsung has introduced the Chat over video feature claimed to be Made in India. With this feature, users can reply to text messages and WhatsApp messages while using apps such as YouTube, VLC Player and the company's stock video player. This is possible with a small window, which will appear as an overlay.

Samsung Galaxy J6

The Galaxy J6 comes with a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It makes use of an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash. The device comes with dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J8

The Galaxy J8 bestows a 6-inch HD+ Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under its hood, there operates an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory capacity. The device comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear with 16MP+5MP sensors. There is a 16MP selfie camera with LED flash too. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, GPS and a 3500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A6

When it comes to the Galaxy A6, the smartphone adorns a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display. there is an octa-core processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity. The imaging aspects include a 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture. There is a selfie flash as well on board. The entire package is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

The Galaxy A6+ has a larger 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display. At its core, the device employs a 1.8GHz octa-core processor as the Galaxy A6. Even the RAM and storage aspects are identical. There is a dual-camera setup with a 16MP+5MP sensor combination. The selfie camera is a 24MP unit with a dedicated LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. This smartphone gets the power from a 3500mAh battery.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy J6 is the cheapest among the latest offerings with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 16,490 for the 32GB and 64GB variants. The Galaxy J8 is priced at Rs. 18,990. The Galaxy A6 is priced at Rs. 21,990 and Rs. 22,990 for the 32GB and 64GB variants. Lastly, the Galaxy A6+ is the most expensive model priced at Rs. 25,990.

Except for the Galaxy J8, the other models will be available for purchase from May 22 via Flipkart, Samsung online store, retail outlets and Paytm Mall. The Galaxy J8 will go on sale from June 20 via Amazon India. The company offers Rs. 3,000 cashback via Paytm Mall on the Galaxy A6 and A6+ smartphones and Rs. 1,500 cashback on the Galaxy J6 and J8 smartphones.