Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) 128GB variant gets Rs. 2,000 price drop until November 30

When it comes to slashing the price of smartphones, Samsung is one of the popular brands to adopt this strategy in order to lure potential buyers. Recently, the company hit the headlines for slashing the cost of some Galaxy A and Galaxy J series smartphones. After the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+, the Galaxy A7 (2018) with triple cameras at its rear has got the price cut.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched in India in October in two variants. The base variant with 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 23,990 and the high-end variant with 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 28,990. Now, a report by 91mobiles citing offline retail channels suggests that the device will be available at a limited period discount of Rs. 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) discount

As per the report citing retail sources, the Galaxy A7 (2018) is available at a relatively lower pricing from November 23 to November 30. This discount is applicable only on the 128GB variant of the smartphone and on offline purchases. Considering the Rs. 2,000 limited period price cut, buyers can grab the high-end variant of the device for Rs. 26,990 until the end of this month.

What's interesting is that buyers can club this limited period discount on the Samsung smartphone with any other cashback offers and discounts offered by the retail store where they are purchasing the smartphone. So, the cost of the device will come down further making it an effective purchase.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) triple cameras

Well, the USP of this Samsung smartphone is the presence of three camera sensors at its rear. The smartphone has a primary 24MP sensor with a standard lens and f/1.7 aperture. There is a secondary 8MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. The third sensor is a 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture and is meant for depth sensing. With such an impressive camera module, the device can capture wider shots without any glitch. And, the other specifications are no slouch either as it comes with a decent battery life, a large display and a capable hardware.