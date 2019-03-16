Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) receives Android 9 Pie update with One UI News oi-Vivek Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is the first Samsung smartphone in India to embrace the triple camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) was one of the first Samsung smartphones to launch in the country with a triple primary camera setup. The device was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI; now the smartphone has officially received Android 9 Pie update with Samsung's latest One UI skin.

The Android 9 Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a carrier version number (A750FNPUU1BSC4), which also includes Android security patch for the month of February 2019. As of now, the update is only available in Russia, and the global rollout is expected to begin by the dusk of March 2019.

According to the previously released Android 9 Pie timeline, Samsung Galaxy A7, Samsung Galaxy A8, Samsung Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) will receive Android 9 Pie update within April 2019.

Samsung Galaxy (A7) 2018 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a big 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device offers an 18:9 aspect ratio panel with minimal bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone.

The Samsung's first triple camera smartphone in India runs on the Exynos 7885 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device does feature a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) consists of a 24 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 8 MP super wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device has a 24 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Both primary and secondary cameras on the Galaxy A7 are capable of producing background blurred images with bokeh effect and also supports 1080p video recording capability @30fps. The device is Widevine L1 certified and supports HD streaming on Netflix and Amazon right out of the box.

The phone is fueled by a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is available in India for Rs 18,990.

