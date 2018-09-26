Samsung Galaxy A7 first sale on Flipkart: Price, specs and launch offers

Samsung launches its most awaited triple-camera smartphone the Galaxy A7 (2018) yesterday on September 25. The company launched the smartphone with attractive triple cameras and side mounted fingerprint scanner. The units will be up for sale for the first time from September 27 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price, availability and offers

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 will go on its first sale in two variants one with 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage, this variant will come with a price tag of Rs 25,600. The top-notch variant will be sport a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The high-end variant will be priced at Rs 30,600. The mid-range smartphone will be up for grabs in blue, gold and black color options.

The smartphone will be up for sale from 27 September on Flipkart and the sale will kick start from 2 PM. The smartphone will also be available for sale on Samsung Shop online. From September 29 the smartphone will be up for sale in all the physical retail stores.

As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 1610 on the Samsung A7. After the discount the smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost Rs 23,990. The top-notch model will be priced at Rs 28,990. HDFC bank credit and debit cardholders will receive a cashback of Rs 2000 on their transaction. You can also avail the smartphone with the no-cost EMIi option which starts from Rs 2,666 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 specs

The Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with the resolution of 1080 x 2220. The smartphone carries 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen. The smartphone is protected by a 2.5D glass back on the and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the rear panel.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7885 octa-core processor paired with a Mali-G71 GPU and clubbed with either 4GB/64GB storage or 6GB/128GB storage variant. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Galaxy A7 sports triple rear camera set up with the combination of a 24MP+5MP+8MP camera sensors along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 24MP camera sensor with AI features for selfies and video calls.

The device is fueled by a 3,300mAh battery and runs the Android Oreo operating system.