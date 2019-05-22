Samsung Galaxy A70 receives first software update in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A70 gets a new Beauty Video mode and accidental touch prevention.

Samsung introduced a slew of smartphones under the Galaxy A series to compete against the likes of the Chinese rivals that are dominating the budget and mid-range market segments. The latest offering from the company is the Galaxy A70, which has advanced features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Back in April, the Galaxy A70 was launched in India for Rs. 28,990. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A70 has received its first software update in the country. This update brings the Android security patch for the month of May. Besides this, the update also brings in many changes and improvements.

Samsung Galaxy A70 update

The first update rolled out to this newly launched Samsung smartphone has the firmware version firmware version A705GMDDU1ASE4 / A705GMODM1ASE4 / A705GMDDU1ASE4. It weighs in around 376.8MB. Apart from the May Android security patch, the update also brings improvements to the in-display fingerprint sensor preventing accidental touches and adds a beautification mode for videos shot using the rear camera and this is called Beauty Video mode.

As per the changelog, there is improved system stability and the overall camera performance has also be enhanced, claims TizenHelp. The OTA update is being rolled out to the users of this Samsung smartphone. It will take a few days for all users to get it. However, it is possible for users to manually check for the same from Settings → Software Update → Download and Install. As of now, there is no clarity regarding when the update will reach the units in the global market.

Do you own a Samsung Galaxy A70 or are you interested in buying the device? Well, it is one of the few mid-range smartphones in the market with advanced features that might combat against Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo's competition.