Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers: Avail U Flex headset for Rs. 999Lately, Samsung Galaxy A70 was

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A20e smartphones were unveiled a few weeks back. While these smartphones are yet to be released in many global markets across the world, India is one of the markets to get them soon. The Galaxy A70 has already been launched in India and the Galaxy A80 is believed to arrive sometime next month.

    Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers: Avail U Flex headset for Rs. 999

     

    Lately, Samsung Galaxy A70 was launched in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space for Rs. 28,990. This smartphone is available for pre-order in the country until April 30. The device will go on sale starting from May 1 in the country and will be available in three colors - Black, Blue and White. It will be available via both online and offline stores including Samsung e-shop and Samsung Opera House. It will also be available via Flipkart in the country.

    Samsung Galaxy A70 offers

    During the pre-order period, there are some attractive offers for those interested in getting their hands on the device. If you pre-order the Galaxy A70, you will get the Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset priced at Rs. 3,799 for as low as Rs. 999.

    After May 1, interested buyers who choose Flipkart to get their hands on this device can avail Rs. 2,000 cashback on using an ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase. On exchanging an old smartphone, buyers can get up to Rs. 17,700 discount.

    Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

    The Galaxy A70 (first impressions) was launched with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a FHD+ resolution. The device gets the power from a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There are triple rear cameras on this Samsung smartphone - a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens and a third 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed by the notch.

     

    The other goodies of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, FHD 1080p video recording, Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI and a capacious 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

    Saturday, April 27, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
