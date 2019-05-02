TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple rear cameras goes on sale for Rs 28,990 in India
The device is available for purchase on Flipkart.com.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A70 premium mid-range smartphone in India. The latest smartphone comes with a triple-lens camera module and a 32MP selfie camera as its key highlights. The smartphone was launched last month and has gone up for sale in the country.
Samsung Galaxy A70 price and sale details:
The Samsung Galaxy A70 is up for grabs on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart along with company's own online retail store. The smartphone can also be purchased in the offline stores and at Samsung Opera house.
The smartphone carries a price label of Rs 28,990 on Flipkart and is available with a bunch of offers. It is available in three different color options including Black, White, and Blue colors. Users can avail standard EMI options along with exchange offers. There is also a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank credit cards.
Samsung Galaxy A70 hardware and software:
The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 32MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2 ) secondary sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) sensor. The camera supports video recording of 1080p@30fps and features such as HDR and Panorama etc.
The Galaxy A70 runs on a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor which is clubbed with Adreno 612 GPU and 6B GB of RAM. It offers an internal storage space of 128GB which can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 512GB. The software includes Android Pie OS with OneUI skin on top.
The display measures 6.7-inches in size and is a Super AMOLED panel that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The waterdrop notch up front houses a 32MP selfie camera. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support.