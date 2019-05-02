Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple rear cameras goes on sale for Rs 28,990 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device is available for purchase on Flipkart.com.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A70 premium mid-range smartphone in India. The latest smartphone comes with a triple-lens camera module and a 32MP selfie camera as its key highlights. The smartphone was launched last month and has gone up for sale in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price and sale details:

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is up for grabs on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart along with company's own online retail store. The smartphone can also be purchased in the offline stores and at Samsung Opera house.

The smartphone carries a price label of Rs 28,990 on Flipkart and is available with a bunch of offers. It is available in three different color options including Black, White, and Blue colors. Users can avail standard EMI options along with exchange offers. There is also a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A70 hardware and software:

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 32MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2 ) secondary sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) sensor. The camera supports video recording of 1080p@30fps and features such as HDR and Panorama etc.

The Galaxy A70 runs on a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor which is clubbed with Adreno 612 GPU and 6B GB of RAM. It offers an internal storage space of 128GB which can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 512GB. The software includes Android Pie OS with OneUI skin on top.

The display measures 6.7-inches in size and is a Super AMOLED panel that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The waterdrop notch up front houses a 32MP selfie camera. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support.