    Samsung Galaxy A70e Renders Reveal Dated MicroUSB Port, Triple-Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    Samsung might have started working on another handset in its budget-friendly 'A' series. The device in question is the Galaxy A70e whose renders have been leaked online highlighting the gradient design. But, the details on its specification are vague.

    Samsung Galaxy A70e Renders Reveal Dated MicroUSB Port And More

     

    The Samsung Galaxy A70e's renders have been leaked out in the wild by CompareRaja. The leaked image shows a whitish gradient rear panel housing three cameras aligned vertically on the top-left. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner at the center of the back panel.

    Moving to the front, the device can be seen sporting an Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches. The bezels are narrow on three sides, except for the chin. But, it is unknown what kind of sensor will be packed inside the notch. The earpiece is neatly tucked above the notch.

    The leaked renders also show the placement of the ports and keys. While the power key is placed along with volume keys on the left, the right edge houses the SIM card tray. It remains to be seen if the company equips a hybrid or dedicated microSD card.

    At the bottom, there is the microUSB 2.0 port, while the 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on the top. Going by the renders, it seems that the Galaxy A70e could be an affordable device. The company using a microUSB port and a standard fingerprint security option is what makes us believe so.

    Its hardware and software features are yet to be revealed. But, we can at least expect the company to launch the device with the latest software version, i.e, Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around One UI 2.0 skin. Also, an Exynos chipset could be the powerhouse. We will be sharing more details on the handset after we get any authentic information on the same.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
