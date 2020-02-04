Samsung Galaxy A70s Gets Rs. 2,000 Price Cut In India

Samsung Galaxy A70s Price Cut

Samsung Galaxy A70s was launched in India in two storage configurations - a low-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 28,999 and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 30,999. Now, this smartphone has received a price cut taking its cost down by Rs. 2,000 permanently.

After the price cut, the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A70s is available for Rs. 26,999 and the high-end variant is available for Rs. 28,999. Notably, it is said that both the storage variants will be up for grabs at the new pricing via both online and offline retail stores across the country. And, it is applicable on all the color options of the smartphone - Prism Crush, Prism Black, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White.

This price cut information on the Samsung Galaxy A70s has been reported by 91mobiles citing retail sources. We are yet to get an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70s adorns a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the device makes use of a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

The Galaxy A70s runs Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI. There are dedicated dual SIM card slots, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4500mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging technology.

For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 64MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP tertiary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture.

What We Think

Given that the Samsung Galaxy A70s has witnessed a price drop by Rs. 2,000, it has become even more affordable and will become a rival to the other mid-range smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country.