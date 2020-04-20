Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Borrows Fingerprint Tech From OnePlus 8, Huawei P40 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fingerprint sensors have certainly amplified the smartphone security. While some smartphones have a rear fingerprint sensor, few others have it on the side and Apple has it embedded in its Home button. Recently, Samsung's fingerprint sensor supplier Goodix revealed a few interesting details about the sensor on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone.

The supplier revealed that the fingerprint sensor on the newly launched OnePlus 8 and the flagship Huawei P40 is the same one on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. This is the first Samsung phone to use the Goodix in-display optical fingerprint sensor, even if they have collaborated on similar sensors earlier.

Why Is This Important?

Compared to the OnePlus 8 and the Huawei P40 smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is much cheaper. The fact that a budget-friendly smartphone will feature a fingerprint sensor used on flagship devices will have the same unlock speed and enhanced security on it. However, it will still depend on the Galaxy A71 5G's transition and the custom UI lock screen for the unlock speed.

Also, the fingerprint sensor reveals the partnership with Goodix and Samsung. If a powerful sensor is placed on the Galaxy A71, then we can expect more Samsung smartphones to pack similar fingerprint sensors. To note, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could also have a snappier sensor on it.

Interestingly, Samsung and Goodix are also working on a "premium voice experience". Apparently, the Galaxy A71 5G will be enabled with a voice calling solution to deliver a smooth phone-calling experience even in crowded, noisy places. Goodix has helped Samsung with this feature, the supplier noted.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched late last year and now, the company is launching the 5G model. Most aspects of the smartphone will largely remain the same on the Galaxy A71 5G. Priced at RMB 3,500 in China, which is roughly Rs. 37,500, the smartphone is powered by the in-house Exynos 980 processor.

The leaked price is for the 8GB RAM paired with a 128GB storage variant. Another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is also expected. As noted, the smartphone will have a couple of powerful features like a quad-camera setup. A snappy fingerprint sensor is a bonus for the smartphone that competes with the likes of the Redmi K30 Pro 5G and others.

