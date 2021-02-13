Just In
Samsung Galaxy A72 Complete Specifications Leaked Online; Ships With 5,000 mAh Battery
It has been a known fact that Samsung is gearing up for the launch of yet another mid-range smartphone -- the Galaxy A72 with improved design and upgraded specifications over its predecessor -- the Galaxy A71.
Though the Galaxy A72 was expected to be a 5G smartphone, the company will first launch the 4G version with a starting price of 449 euros. Looking at the leaked renders, the overall design of the Galaxy A72 has been inspired by the Galaxy S series of smartphones, which is a good thing.
Just like most budget and mid-range smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy A72 also has a plastic unibody design with a plastic frame. Even with that, the device has been IP67 certified and it can survive accidental water splashes and dust.
Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A72 offers a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400x1080p) with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout at the top for the selfie camera opening.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The smartphone will offer dual SIM card slots along with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. As per the software, the device runs on Android 11 OS with custom OneUI 3.0 skin on top
The Galaxy A72 has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP 2x telephoto zoom lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front which supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The device has retailed a 3.5mm headphone jack. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Samsung Galaxy A72 in India.
