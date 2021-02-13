ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A72 Complete Specifications Leaked Online; Ships With 5,000 mAh Battery

    By
    |

    It has been a known fact that Samsung is gearing up for the launch of yet another mid-range smartphone -- the Galaxy A72 with improved design and upgraded specifications over its predecessor -- the Galaxy A71.

    Samsung Galaxy A72 Complete Specifications Leaked Online

     

    Though the Galaxy A72 was expected to be a 5G smartphone, the company will first launch the 4G version with a starting price of 449 euros. Looking at the leaked renders, the overall design of the Galaxy A72 has been inspired by the Galaxy S series of smartphones, which is a good thing.

    Just like most budget and mid-range smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy A72 also has a plastic unibody design with a plastic frame. Even with that, the device has been IP67 certified and it can survive accidental water splashes and dust.

    Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A72 offers a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400x1080p) with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout at the top for the selfie camera opening.

    The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The smartphone will offer dual SIM card slots along with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. As per the software, the device runs on Android 11 OS with custom OneUI 3.0 skin on top

    The Galaxy A72 has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP 2x telephoto zoom lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front which supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The device has retailed a 3.5mm headphone jack. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Samsung Galaxy A72 in India.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X