Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Expected To Launch On March 17 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 launch could take place on March 17. The news comes from tipster @FronTron who has shared a screenshot of a Samsung Livestream link on YouTube and claimed the South Korean tech giant might host another Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on March 17. However, the company is yet to confirm this information.

Talking about the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 were leaked online multiple times which gave use expected features of the upcoming devices. Further, both models are expected to arrive in both 4G and 5G variants. Even, the retail box of the Galaxy A52 was recently leaked online, showing the handset will come with an in-box charger.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Specifications

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G is said to flaunt a 90Hz display, while the 5G model is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The 4G model might run the Snapdragon 720G SoC, whereas the 5G variant will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

For cameras, both variants are said to have a quad-camera setup that will include a 64MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a pair of 5MP depth, and macro sensors. The handset is said to support optical image stabilization (OIS) and 30x Space Zoom. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is also believed to come with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which can be expected to feature a dedicated microSD slot.

For imaging, the handset was leaked with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Upfront, it is likely to get a 32MP selfie camera. Further, a 5,000 mAh battery might fuel the Galaxy A72 which will support 22.5W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India